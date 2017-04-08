Maharashtra to map urban noise levels

In a first-of-a-kind exercise in the country, Maharashtra will map noise levels across 27 cities, and then use the findings to create a roadmap to tackle noise pollution.

The study, to be undertaken in two phases, will be carried out by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), following the request of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

“This is the first ever detailed scientific study in India. The State has been divided in four zones, and 100 noise monitoring stations will be set up every 200 sq km in cities. These stations will cover residential, commercial, industrial areas, and silence zones,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar, Director, NEERI.

He said that the data of on-the- ground situation of noise levels will help formulate effective measures to tackle noise pollution.

The final list of locations will be decided in consultation with officials from the respective municipal corporations and the MPCB.

“The biggest contributor of noise pollution in any city is traffic. The other sources are construction, railways, market areas, pandals etc. For authentic data and to decipher different kinds of noises, readings will be mapped during the day and night, and on weekdays and holidays,” said Dr Ritesh Vijay, Project Officer for the study. During the study, Mumbai will have around 200 noise monitoring stations across its 430 sq km area. Also, focus will be on the traffic and construction noise. Important and busy roads, railway stations, and markets will be part of the study.

“In the first phase, noise mapping will be carried out in 10 cities. Three sensitisation workshops with officials from municipal corporations, and MPCB field officers in three of the zones has been undertaken,” said Vijay.

