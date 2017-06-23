Maharashtra to float tenders in July for 500 MW solar park

State proposes add a total of 2,500 MW by 2022; Received bids at Rs 2.94 & 2.97 MW for two projects with 2 MW each for solarization of agriculture feeders

Maharashtra, with the present solar installed capacity of 406 MW, has undertaken capacity addition of 2,500 MW by 2022 through public private partnership (PPP) and engineering procurement construction (EPC) basis.

The state-run Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) will invite tender in July for the development of solar park with 500 MW capacity at Dondaicha in Dhule district. The proposed solar park will be set up in an association with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) based on PPP.

MahaGenco has already acquired 500 hectares of land and worked out water supply scheme for the solar park. The developer from the private sector will set up the project, operate it and supply nearly 20% power to the state run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) and the balance 80% to buyers from the open market.

Besides, MahaGenco, in phases, will float tenders to add 1,000 to 1,500 MW on PPP basis for solarisation of agricultural feeder by constructing solar project of 2 MW to 50 MW capacity across the state. The government will provide land and make available evacuation facility. The objective is to supply uninterrupted power generated from these solar projects to farmers on the field during the day.

A MahaGenco officer told DNA, “So far, the company has received lowest bid from Sangam Advisors for 2 MW solar photo voltaic project for power supply to agricultural feeder at Ralegansiddhi in Ahmednagar district at Rs 2.94 per unit. This apart, the Sangam Advisors has turned out to be a lowest bidder at Rs 2.97 per unit for the 2 MW solar photo voltaic project for power supply to agricultural feeder at Kolambi in Yavatmal district.”

The official added that MahaGenco will put in place necessary infrastructure while MahaVitaran, which is a state run distribution company, will be engaged in the distribution of power. Further, the MahaGenco plans to add 500 MW by roping in EPC contractor.

MahaGenco’s capacity addition coincides with other states are currently engaged in adding 12,000 MW plus solar capacity. Some of the states include Karnataka (2,855 MW), Telangana (2,009 MW0, Madhya Pradesh (1,422 MW), Andhra Pradesh (1,048 MW), Jharkhad (1,101 MW) and Uttar Pradesh (621 MW).