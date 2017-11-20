Maharashtra: sugarcane farmers’ agitation turn violent as they press for higher price

The ongoing agitation launched by farmers to press for higher sugarcane price is becoming violent in the sugarcane growing areas of Maharashtra.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) led by MP Raju Shetti, who recently broke his alliance with BJP in the state, has threatened to further step up the stir from November 22 if the state government and the millers did not take a pro-active stand for a dialogue to arrive at an amicable solution.

The agitation has hampered transportation of sugarcane to the mills in various districts including Solapur, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Hingoli, Parbhani as the agitators have hit the roads and at some places allegedly put vehicles on fire. In last two days, the farmers marched towards the Lokmangal sugar factory in Solapur district connected to the state cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh and shouted slogans and held rasta rook impacting its operations.

Since the commencement of the current crushing season, 137 mills comprising 76 cooperative and 61 private are in operation. As on date, these mills have crushed 4.8 million tonnes of cane to produce 2.8 million of sugar. The state has estimated sugar production of 7.4 million tonnes after crushing 6.5 million tonnes of cane by the end of current crushing season 2017-18. However, the millers have feared that production may adversely impact if the agitation continues for a long.

Farmers, by and large, are not happy with the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,500 per ton announced for the state depending on the sugar recovery. FRP varies from region to region.

Farmers are pressing for payment of Rs 3000 to Rs 3,500 per ton. In the sugarcane rich Kolhapur district, where the state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil took initiative for talks, the millers have orally agreed to pay Rs 100 per ton over and above FRP of Rs 3,100 per ton and another Rs 100 per ton in next two months. However, the similar deal has yet to be reached between millers and farmers in other districts.

Millers have cited falling sugar prices as a major factor for making any commitment to the farmers. An officer from the cooperation department told DNA, "The sugar prices are falling. They are now in the range of Rs 3,400 to Rs 3,420 per quintal against Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,600 per quintal a month ago. Most of the cooperative sugar mills have hinted that their financial position will become weak if they have agreed to the farmers’ demand. Besides, it will also be difficult to make payment to cane growers within 15 days.’’ He informed that the department is alive with the situation and making all efforts to break the stalemate.

Sanjeev Babar, former managing director of the Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories in Maharashtra, which is a representative body of over 200 factories, said the millers work out their revenue from sale of sugar after taking into account prevailing sugar prices. ‘’During the present trend of falling prices, the millers will find it difficult to pay a higher price to cane growers. In such a delicate situation, the Government of India needs to either reduce or completely waive the 20% duty imposed on the export of both raw and white sugar. This will help millers to earn some additional revenue which can be used for the payment to cane growers,’’ he noted.