Maharashtra takes over Mira-Bhayandar civic hospital

For the 14 lakh people who call Mira-Bhayandar their home, there's a good news. The state government has decided to take over the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) hospital in Bhayander.The takeover would pave the way for an expansion and upgradation of services at the four storied hospital that has 100 beds and was named after Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

State Cabinet has accepted the proposal by MBMC during the cabinet meeting, on Tuesday. The MBMC had requested state government to take over the hospital since it would then attract specialist doctors as well as get funds for state-of-the-art equipments. "Mira-Bhayandar area has only nine primary health care centres and one civic-run Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road with 50 beds. The move will help improve secondary services at the hospital," said Sambhaji Panpatte, deputy municipal commissioner, MBMC.

Currently two out of the four storeys of the structure is currently being used to provided limited services. The cabinet has also provided the hospital with a budget of Rs 25 crore for recurring expenditure.