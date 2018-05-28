Chacha Chaudhary and PM Modi feature together in Maharashtra school textbooks; NCP raises questions

Slamming BJP for including 'Chacha Chaudhary and Modi' book as supplementary reading material for school children, NCP leader and Member of parliament Supriya Sule on Monday accused BJP of sneaking marketing of the prime minister Modi into the education system. Sule appealed BJP to leave education system out of its campaign strategy.

Under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the education for all movement of central government, some books are being provided for students as supplementary reading. These books will be kept in the school libraries so that students can read these books in the leisure time.

Sule however accused BJP of using the money of SSA for its propaganda. The MP claimed that under SSA, Maharashtra government has introduced a book titled 'Chacha Chaudhary and Modi' for supplementary reading. The book mostly in the pictorial form containing pictures of Modi and the famous comic book character Chacha Chaudhary where Chacha is shown spreading a word of the union government under the leadership of Modi.

Targeting BJP over this book, Sule said, "Education is a serious topic and it has been the tradition that all parties including those who have been in opposition have always taken efforts to take right decisions regarding our education system. However, this government has not left even education system to carry out Modi's propaganda."

"Education system should not be used for political gains but Modi government has brought its marketing into the education system," she claimed.

Each book cost Rs 35 and NCP leader claimed that the government has used the money of SSA was used to purchase these books which will be provided to students across the state for supplementary reading.

"Students can take a call on what they want to read but it is really unfortunate that the government is introducing such books to them under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan," she said.