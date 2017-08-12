Maharashtra police short by 45% of total weaponry, finds CAG

The A shortage of modern weapons required by the police, armament orders pending with the Ordnance Factory Board and non-availability of vital equipment like bullet proof jackets and bomb suits – these are some of the critical gaps in the security apparatus which were red-flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report submitted to the state legislature on Friday.

Shockingly, the audit also detected a shortfall in armed firing practice during 2011-16. Officials attributed this to non-availability of ammunition (Pune rural) and non-availability of a firing range (Mumbai). According to the State's weaponry policy of 2010 and 2014, it is mandatory for all police personnel to undergo at least one annual firing practice.

The performance audit suggested that to plug gaps in the readiness of police to deal with unexpected situations, the state government may speed up procurement of equipment.

"There was a shortage of 65,026 modern weapons constituting 45% of the total requirement of the state," the report said. "Supply of 1,834 weapons valuing Rs 9.60 crore and representing 41% of the total ordered quantity was pending from Ordnance Factory Board for a period ranging from six months to four-and-half years. Vital police equipment worth Rs 28.76 crore planned for procurement under the annual action plans of 2011-16 (excluding 2014-15) had not been procured as of September 2016," the report said.