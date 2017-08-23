Maharashtra plans upkeep of beaches on PPP model

We are looking at managing beaches through private partners… We are trying to have amenities with professional management and international standards, says Jitendra Raisinghani

In a first-ever attempt to manage amenities on its beaches with help from private partners, the state government is planning to invoke the public-private partnership (PPP) model to maintain these coastal stretches.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) will invite private parties to handle and regulate commercial activities like shacks, food stalls, parking and beach and water sports in lieu of ensuring cleanliness and amenities like public WiFi, lifeguards, bio-digester toilets and shades. It is looking at initially taking up beaches like Versova in Mumbai and Kihim, Ganpatipule, Aronda, Dapoli, Shiroda and Kashid under this model.

"We are looking at managing beaches through private partners… We are trying to have amenities with professional management and international standards," Jitendra Raisinghani, Deputy Director, Co-Ordination, Asian Development Bank project, MMB told DNA.

He added that while visitors will not be charged access fees or tickets at these locations, the use of amenities like water sports will have to be paid for.

The MMB is looking at a revenue sharing model with these partners being given the right to fix charges. These private entities will also be able to undertake "CRZ-friendly" events like festivals and sports and will also have to clean up marine and beach litter through efficient waste management.

Rohit Puri, General Manager (Business Development), MMB, said they were identifying beaches to be developed through the route. He added that MMB chief executive officer (CEO) Atul Patne had set up a committee of senior officials to handle the development of beaches. The board is planning to float EOIs soon.

In Karnataka, the Panambur beach near Mangalore is being maintained by a private enterprise under the Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project. The beach has amenities like water sports and dolphin viewing and has trained lifeguards to prevent mishaps.

"We are contemplating beach development for cleanliness and basic amenities. The private partner will have to maintain security, lifeguards and regulate water sports and stalls on the beaches," said an MMB official.