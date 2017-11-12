Maharashtra: NCP focuses on Vidarbha ahead of 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections

In a bid to win the trust of voters, the NCP has decided to focus primarily on Vidarbha, a region in Maharashtra that has 62 MLA seats in the total 282 strength of the Maharashtra state assembly.

Currently, NCP has one MLA, while BJP has 44, Congress has 10 and the Shiv Sena has four.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will begin a four-day tour of the region starting November 15. During that period, he is expected to visit Gadchiroli, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal district in Vidarbha.

“BJP came in power with the promise of implementing Dr Swaminathan’s report for fair prices to farmers produces. However, the reality is different. The highest number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra has been reported from Vidarbha despite CM Fadnavis hailing from here. Moreover, in Yavatmal, while spraying pesticides over crops, several farmers lost their lives because of faulty products were allowed in market. There is huge anger among farmers,” said Nawab Malilk, NCP spokesperson.

Earlier, NCP’s senior leader Ajit Pawar and NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare had also toured the region.

“The state assembly and Lok Sabha Sabha elections are far away, but we want to connect with the people and find a solution to their problems,” said an NCP leader.

The NCP leader added that farmers had faith in Sharad Pawar’s leadership. “He has done a lot of good work during his agriculture minister tenure. Moreover, farmers are still waiting for the farm loan waiver benefit. Government had promised farmers would get money on eve of Diwali. Now, it has been more than 20 days, people are still waiting for farm loan waiver,” said another NCP leader.