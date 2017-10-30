Maharashtra: Mumbai schools turn down state directive to reopen early to celebrate Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

The Maharashtra government on Monday sent a circular to schools to cut short their Diwali vacations to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, on October 31.

However, Mumbai schools, according to a Mid-Day report aren't happy with this turn of events. According to the report, the teachers' union has refused to follow the circular, dated October 25, saying that they will celebrate the day as and when schools reopen after November 1.

Prashant Redij, president of the Principals' Association of Mumbai called the move by the education department 'thoughtless'. "This year, due to the number of unplanned holidays declared during heavy rainfall, students and teachers have anyway got a shorter vacation; and yet, the department has asked us to conduct a programme in the middle of the holidays," he said, adding that a number of students and teachers are on vacation.

Principals have already written to the education department saying that they will conduct the celebrations on November 1.