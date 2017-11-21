Maharashtra: In dramatic development, Fadnavis rushes to Ahmedabad to meet Amit Shah

In a dramatic development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday rushed to Ahmedabad along with senior minister Chandrakant Patil and met BJP National President Amit Shah.

According to sources, Fadnavis is believed to have discussed possible Cabinet expansion in the state.

As Fadnavis meets Shah, amid Gujarat elections, it cannot be ruled out that Cabinet expansion can take place before polling for Gujarat.

Fadnavis and Patil likely to have discussed election for the post of a member of the legislative council which fell vacant after resignation Narayan Rane.

Rane is aspiring to become MLC again with BJP's support and it is likely that BJP may not field any candidate for the election scheduled on December 7th.