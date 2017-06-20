Maharashtra govt to set up policy research institute

The Maharashtra government today decided to set up a research institute that will undertake regular assessment of state policies and also train officials.

The decision to set up the State Policy Research Institute was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting here.

The proposed institute will come up at Tathavade in Pune.

The institute is being set up for carrying out regular assessment of government policies, research, adopting best practices and administrative reforms via continuous training of officials, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after the meeting.

This body will also study the best policies, practices of other states, nations and make suggestions to the government accordingly, it said.

The Cabinet decided to allot land for rehabilitation of tribals from Mauja Pargaon in Panvel taluka of Raigad district, the statement said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved allotment of funds for completion of pending projects under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The Cabinet gave its nod to handover the Shri Babasaheb Dahanukar Hospital of the Lonavala Municipal Council (in Pune district) to the state Public Health Department.

It decided to bring some more professional courses like agriculture under the purview of the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme, meant for economically weaker students, the statement said.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to abolish the condition of securing 60 per cent marks by Divyang students to qualify for the scheme, a CMO functionary said.

