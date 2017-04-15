Maharashtra government to modernise madrasas with hostel facilities only

After large-scale irregularities in it's madrasa modernisation scheme, the state government is changing the norms to ensure that benefits flow only to those seminaries eligible for it.

"We are planning to ensure that only those madrasas with residential facilities for students are eligible for grants under the modernisation scheme. It is also proposed to collect the Aadhaar numbers of student to weed out ghost beneficiaries and for de-duplication," a senior official from the state minority development department told DNA.

The Maharashtra government had launched the Dr Zakir Husain Madrasa Modernisation Scheme to modernise these Islamic religious seminaries through development of infrastructure, appointment of teachers for educating children in modern subjects and grant of scholarships.

However, DNA had written on March 31 about how an audit launched by the state had detected that a large number of madrasas which took financial grants from the government for mainstreaming students studying in these seminaries were not operational or had flouted the norms.

"The main objective is to educate madrasa students. If aid is given to madrasas that teach students who also go to other day schools, it does not serve the purpose as these pupils are getting modern education elsewhere. These seminaries may give a few hours of education to these students for taking grants," the official explained.

He added that hence, they were planning to amend the rules to ensure that only those madrasas with hostel facilities received aid.

Earlier, audit reports from two districts — Aurangabad and Nagpur — suggested that irregularities were rampant with a large number of beneficiary madrasas either being shut down or breaching the conditions. The department will lodge cases of embezzlement and cheating against those running such institutions, the official said.