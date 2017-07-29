Maharashtra government not in hurry to immediately launch e-way bill, will wait till October

Maharashtra government is not in a hurry to immediately implement e-way bill for movement of goods on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. Instead, the government will start from October as decided by the Government of India for its launch in all states.

The Centre has said that the goods and services tax (GST) provision, requires any good more than Rs 50,000 in value to be pre-registered online before it can be moved, will kick in from October after a centralized software platform is ready. The e-way bill would be implemented after infrastructure for smooth generation of registration and its verification through hand-held devices with tax officials is ready.

Officer from the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) department told DNA, ''The department will need time to put in place the necessary software and the associated systems to introduce e way bills. The government has no plans to start now but to go in for e way bill mechanism from October.''

He informed that GST department is currently busy in registration of traders. Besides, the department has undertaken massive reach out plan to sort of the initial hurdles faced by traders.

Vijay Kumar, chief operating officer of Express Industry Council of India said that after the introduction of GST Maharashtra being an industry friendly state has ensured that there was no constraint on the movement of shipments in and out of the state. ''In fact, with the closure of Octroi check posts at Mumbai there has been reduction in the delivery of goods by one day for the city customers,'' he added.

However, Kumar said the e way bill in the present form would be disruptive, delay deliveries and lead to negating the efficiencies that are now visible in the transportation networks with advent of GST.

Kumar said the concept of generation of multiple e-way Bills for a single movement (origin, transportation and destination) is unique to India, which would obviously put our exporters at a disadvantage to their international competitors leading to India being an inefficient provider of goods and services. "The complexity and disruptive nature of the proposed e-waybill arises due to requirement of vehicle numbers to be filed multiple times, from first mile when the shipments are picked up from the shipper’s address and for each subsequent change of conveyance in the case of multiple movements, that is typical of Express Delivery System (EDS) providers, until the last mile which is delivery at the consignee’s address,'' he noted.