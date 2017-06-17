Maharashtra: Fake telecommunication exchange racket busted in Latur, two arrested

Two accused were arrested as the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Latur District Police and officers from the Department of Telecommunications (Prosecution branch) (DOT) conducted raids in the Latur district for illegally running a fake telecommunication exchange and seized property amounting to Rs. 4,60,000 on Friday.

Total 96 Sim cards, one computer, CPU, three machines for call transforming (illegal international gateways) were seized from one accused in this raid, who was running this illegal telephone exchange for more than six months.

According to the DOT officials, the estimated total revenue loss to the national exchequer by this illegal activity is worth Rs. 9 crore.

Acting quickly on the inputs from the first accused, one shop was raided in the village Valandi and two illegal international gateways, 14 Sim cards and other miscellaneous electronic material were seized.

A case was registered at the Indian Telegraph Act, Section 3, 6 Indian Wireless and Telegraph Act and Section 420 under IPC.

A rented room of another accused was also raided. It was found that he is also engaged in illegal business of running a fake telecommunication exchange. Total 64 Sim cards, one laptop, two unauthorised international gateway machines and other material were recovered from him. It was also found that he was running this illegal centre from last 5 months.

As per the preliminary verification by the DOT officials, total loss of revenue to the national exchequer is about Rs. 15 crore.

The investigation is still in progress.