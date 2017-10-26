Maharashtra BJP to deploy 300 leaders for Gujarat elections

BJP's Maharashtra state unit spokesperson Atul Shah informed that he is going for campaigning and election related work in Gujarat for last 20 years.

With bugle sounded for Gujarat Assembly election, Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit would be sending more than 300 leaders including ministers for election management and campaigning for the party in Gujarat.

Sunil Karjatkar, the organising secretary said that the party is planning to send 300 to 400 party leaders to Gujarat for the state polls.

BJP's Maharashtra state unit spokesperson Atul Shah informed that he is going for campaigning and election related work in Gujarat for last 20 years. Shah said he will assist in organising booth level set up, and ensure that every voter has been reached and organising for election material for public rallies.

Krjatkar informed that there are areas like Surat, Navsari, Vadodara, Maninagar where certain leaders have good contacts and they are sent during every election. After the detailed program is chalked out every leader is expected to spend three weeks in Gujarat.

While Gujarati leaders from state have added advantage of knowing the local language, there are certain areas in Gujarat where Marathi population is of considerable and in some pockets, people from bordering areas of Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon are in big numbers and leaders from the adjoining areas are also going to be considered for poll duty. There are some businessmen who have presence in both the states are also harnessed by BJP state unit.

A senior leader informed that senior ministers including Prakash Mehta, senior MLA and party whip in state assembly Raj K Purohit, MP Kirit Somaiya, MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hemendra Mehta, Yogesh Sagar, state unit chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, leader in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Manoj Kotak, MP Gopal Shetty and Mumbai city unit president Ashish Shelar would work for party's success in Gujarat.

