Maharashtra: At least two dead following clashes between two groups in Aurangabad; 12 policemen injured

At least two people died after clashes between two groups broke out in old Aurangabad city area on Friday night. After the violence, police have imposed section 144 and suspended internet service in the affected areas of the city.

The deceased include a 60-year-old man and a minor boy. Apart from that nearly 30 people are injured in clashes. Nearly 11 to 12 policemen have also sustained injuries when the mob attacked the police force.

According to police, the clashes took place when the staff of the Aurangabad municipal corporation was carrying out a drive against illegal water connection in the old city area on Friday. The sources told DNA that during the drive, the staff cut the water supply of a place of a worship after which mob gathered at the spot and they started pelting stones.

The violent mob set a shop on fire in which a 60-year-old man died. Following the death of the man, people belonging to his community gathered in large number and they also started pelting stones and soon it converted into communal clashes.

The groups from different communities went on to set shops and vehicles on fire in Moti Karanja area on Friday night. The police tried controlling the mob but the violent mob attacked the police force also. The police had to then fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

Following the riots on Friday night, the additional police force has been deployed in the affected areas of the city and the situation was under control since Saturday morning. Police, however, have imposed section 144 to prevent unlawful assembly.

Speaking to DNA, director general of police Satish Mathur said, "The section 144 has not been imposed in the entire city but in the jurisdiction of those police stations where clashes took place last night."