Maha to bring pension scheme for journalists soon: CM

Maharashtra Government will soon initiate a pension scheme for journalists in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council today.

Fadnavis was responding to a Calling Attention motion moved by the Congress member Sanjay Dutt.

"The government is positive about a pension scheme for journalists and is studying the pension schemes of other states who are implementing them. We will soon be initiating it (scheme) in our state as well," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Dutt demanded that the government introduce a pension scheme for journalists before the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Dutt said that several states, including smaller ones like Goa, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh etc. are giving pension to journalists, apart from Delhi.

"Why Maharashtra cannot do so," he asked.

Dutt demanded that a corpus fund be allocated for the purpose and that interest accumulated on it can be utilised towards payment of the monthly pension to journos.

He also asked the government to ensure effective implementation of the Journalist Protection Act once it is approved by the state legislature.

The Maharashtra cabinet yesterday gave its approval to the draft Bill on the law prohibiting attacks on journalists (Journalists Protection Act).

