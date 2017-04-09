Maha Guv for observing Mahavir Jayanti as 'Ahimsa Diwas'

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao today said teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir can save the world from devastation and suggested his birth anniversary be observed as 'Ahimsa Diwas' at the global level.

The Governor was speaking at a programme to mark the 2616th 'Janm Kalyanak' of Bhagwan Mahavir (Mahavir Jayanti) here.

"The concept of 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) as propounded by Lord Mahavir had wider connotations," Rao said.

He asserted that 'Ahimsa' does not mean refraining from killing of any living being alone.

"'Ahimsa' in totality means 'Ahimsa' in words, 'Ahimsa' in thought and 'Ahimsa' in action," Rao said.

Referring to the news of chemical weapons attack on civilians, including children in Syria, the Governor said, "Bhagwan Mahavir's message of 'Anekanta' (multiplicity of viewpoints) and 'Ahimsa' could alone save the world from devastation and put it on the path of peace, progress and development."

He called for invoking the teachings of Mahavir to inculcate respect for women, to end vices like greed and corruption and reduce economic disparities.

