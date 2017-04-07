Maha Budget session ends; Monsoon session from July 24

The Budget Session of Maharashtra legislature ended here today.

The Monsoon Session will begin here on July 24, Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde informed the Lower House.

The session, which began on March 6, had 20 working days (around 78 hours).

The legislature proceedings stretched on to 3.55 hours on an average per day.

During the Budget Session, while 28 bills were passed by the Assembly, 11 were passed by both the Houses, the Speaker said.

The average attendance in the 288-member Assembly was 76.30 per cent during the session, he said.

