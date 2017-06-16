Maha agri loan to exclude those getting income from other

The benefit of the loan scheme of Maharashtra government will be exclusively for agriculturists whose sole source of income is from farming.

According to a Government Resolution (GR), dated June 14, those getting income from other jobs, even if they own farms, will be out of the ambit of the scheme, under which Rs 10,000 initial crop loan assistance is provided to farmers.

"The Rs 10,000 initial loan assistance scheme is meant for farmers in distress who have agriculture as the only source of income. Hence, a detailed list is prepared in the GR that will filter out those who have other sources of income," state Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh told

