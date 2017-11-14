Madras High Court dismiss PIL seeking ban on 'Mahatma' prefix on currency notes

The petitioner questioned the constitutional validity of prefixing the title 'Mahatma' before the name of MK Gandhi in Indian currency notes and contended that the act of the government was in complete violations of Article 14 and 18 of the constitution.

Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the central government to refrain from using the word 'Mahatma' as a prefix to Gandhi's name in the currency notes with a cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner for wasting time.

The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar dismissed the petition moved as a PIL by S Muruganantham, a research scholar at Jadavpur University in Kolkata saying that such PIL's only clogged the business of the court and consumed valuable time of the judiciary.

