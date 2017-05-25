Madras HC stays publication of NEET results

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by a group of nine students from Madurai seeking a direction to the Central government to cancel NEET conducted on May 7

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from declaring the results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017 across the country until June 7.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by a group of nine students from Madurai seeking a direction to the Central government to cancel NEET conducted on May 7. The petition claimed that NEET was not conducted in a uniform manner across the country and that different sets of question papers had been used in different places, though a uniform syllabus had been announced.

According to the students, instead of translating a common question paper, the CBSE framed different question papers and thereby denying them a level-playing field. The CBSE had conducted the test in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia and Assamese.

The affidavit filed on behalf of the students – S. Jonila, K. Ajay Sharan, S Nitin Prakash Sivasubramanian, P Surya, Gautham Sankar, J Aditya, P Siddarth, M Naveen Kumar and D Richard Rishaban Dass – said that all of them had written the NEET this month in English on the basis of uniform syllabus.

Claiming that they were shocked to learn subsequently that the question paper was not uniform across the country, the students said that CBSE had not disclosed that different question papers had been prepared in different languages and that the paper in Tamil was much easier than the one in English. "One India, one question paper is a must in NEET. Otherwise, assessment of intelligence and aptitude will differ. Further, an uneven playing field would infringe the right to equal opportunity in education," the students said.

Pointing out that students in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal too were agitated over different question papers having been prepared in different languages, they demanded that the test should be cancelled and fresh examination with uniform question papers be conducted.