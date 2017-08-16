Madhya Pradesh civic polls: BJP dominates despite setbacks in Mandsaur

The ruling BJP has managed to win 26 out of the 43 civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh. As results came in, it was apparent that BJP still retains significant clout in the state which has been hit by massive farmer protest very recently.

Congress won 14 civic bodies and 3 civic bodies went to independents. However, in Mandsaur, BJP lost in both Shamgarh Nagar Panchayat and Garoth Nagar Panchayat, reports News 18. BJP has done well in traditional Congress bastions too. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, " Very happy that people from the state have reimposed their faith in us". BJP state President hailed the mandate as a step towards Congress- Mukt Madhya Pradesh.

“The results were satisfactory and at places, the party got unprecedented support", said state Congress president Arun Yadav. He expressed hope that the winds of change are blowing, and Congress will be able to unseat BJP in 2018 polls.

By-poll results for 5,631 panchayat, 74 sarpanchs, 14 janpad members, 3 jila panchayat members and general election results for 356 panchs and 23 sarpanchs will also be declared today.