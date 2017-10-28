Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's husband booked for assaulting toll plaza staff

The husband of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh and three others allegedly bashed up staffers of a toll plaza last night after a dispute over payment of road cess, police said.

Sailana Mandi president Vijay Charel (48), village sarpanch Govardhan Adivasi and two others have been booked for storming into the cabin of Salra Pada toll plaza and raining blows on one Prabhu Bogra and others after an altercation over cess payment, Sarvan police station Inspector Madan Lal Meena said today.

Vijay Charel is husband of Sangeeta Charel, who is BJP MLA from Sailana.

The accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the police official added.

"We have booked the accused on the complaint of Ajay Khati, manager of Agro Infrastructure which manages the toll plaza," Meena added.

Charel along with three others stormed into the cabin shouting 'Don't you know me', abused and thrashed our staffers, reads the complaint.