Madhya Pradesh: 12-yr-old speech impaired girl raped in Dhar

In a loathsome incident, a 12-year-old speech impaired girl has been allegedly raped by her relative in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

'Anand Mook Badhir Sanstha' head Monika Purohit, who helped the girl in narrating her ordeal, told that the incident took place on June 23.

The incident took place when the victim's parents had gone to work. Her relative barged into the house and outraged the minor's modesty.

On her parents' return, the girl, helpless due to her impairment, could not properly tell as to what happened with her.

The parents then, with the help of the 'Anand Mook Badhir Sanstha', understood the girl's narration.

The heads of the organisation, Gyanendra Purohit and Monika Purohit, gave the victim two dolls, with the help of which she unfolded the horrible incident.

"We are trying to find the accused. We took help from experts to understand and take the girl's statement," said a police official.