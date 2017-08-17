Madan Tamang murder case: CBI discharges GJM chief Bimal Gurang, files charges against his wife Asha, 47 others

It’s relief for Gorkha Jan Mukti Chief Bimal Gurang, as a CBI court has discharged him in the Madan Tarang murder case. However, the CBI will frame charges against Gurang’s wife Asha and 47 others in connection with Tamang’s murder

Asha Gurung is the former party MLA Harka Bahadur Chettri and at present the founder of Jan Andolan Party.

Madan Tamang, who led the anti-GJM Democratic Front in the Darjeeling Hills, was hacked to death at Laden La Road near the Planters' Club in Darjeeling on May 21, 2010. At the time of incident, he was busy with the preparations for a party rally when a group of alleged GJM activists hacked him to death with a kukri.

With PTI Inputs