'Maa Mati Manush', Mamata Banerjee's favourite slogan, is the name of a private company owned by her nephew

After the controversy over Biswa Bangla and Jago Bangla, in another revelation it was found out that the much-used tagline of Trinamool Congress, ‘Maa Mati Manush’ was also a business entity owned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee.

DNA has access to evidence which reveal that through an application on January 18, 2013, the trademark for ‘MAA-MATI-MANUSH’ had been applied as a ‘single firm’. The name of the applicant is Abhishek Banerjee.

The application has been made by CJ Associates whose office is at 6A Kiran Shankar Roy Road, second floor, Kolkata – 700001. The application number was 2462807, made under Class – 38.

In the application, the details of the Goods and Services in which the company would deal was stated as ‘Television channels, cable television, radio and on-line broadcasting services communication by fibre optic network, electronic mail; transmission, broadcast, reception and dissemination of audio, video, still and moving images, text and data whether in real or delayed time; interactive broadcasting, news information and news agency, radio and television broadcasting; providing access to and leasing of access time to a computer database; telecommunications; information and advisory services for aforesaid services, being services included in Class-38’.

Advocate Tin Kari Jana who represented CJ Associates had been given the power of attorney by Abhishek through a declaration on January 17, 2013. DNA has access to the copy of the power of attorney.

In another communication to the Registrar of trademarks, it has been claimed that ‘the service mark consisting of the expression MAA-MATI-MANUSH has been adopted in an honest and bonafide manner which has acquired inherent distinctiveness and capable of distinguishing the service of the applicant’.

None of the TMC leaders wanted to comment on this issue. Interestingly Mamata and all the TMC leaders had used this phrase, ‘Maa Mati Manush’ in their speeches before and after coming to power to send out a message that the party was for the common people.

Former second-in-command of Trinamool Congress Mukul Roy kicked up a controversy on November 10 at his first public rally after defecting to BJP alleging that Biswa Bangla and Jago Bangla were actually business entities owned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee.