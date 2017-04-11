LTC scam: HC quashes CBI case against BJP MP Brajesh Pathak

The Delhi High Court today quashed proceedings against BJP MP Brajesh Pathak in connection with the LTC scam in which names of some former MPs had cropped up.

Justice I S Mehta allowed the petition filed by Pathak seeking quashing of the CBI case filed against him.

"Present petition is allowed. The CBI case... is also quashed," the judge said.

Pathak had moved the high court seeking quashing of the summons issued against him by a trial court as well as the CBI case against him.

Pathak, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member, was granted bail by a court here on March 25, 2015 after he had appeared before it in pursuance of summons issued against him on February 20, 2015.

The case was registered by the CBI on June 12, 2014 on the allegations that from 2011 to 2013, Pathak, the then MP of Rajya Sabha, had allegedly conspired with unknown private persons and had claimed inflated reimbursement for eight companion tickets amounting to Rs 2,19,887 from the Pay and Accounts Office of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The agency had alleged that Pathak had only paid an amount of Rs 10,499 for the eight tickets and had unduly claimed an excess amount of Rs 2,09,338 from the government.

Pathak was, however, not charge sheeted as accused by the CBI.

