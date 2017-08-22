Lt Col Shrikant Purohit will report back to unit, but with riders

Lt Col Shrikant Purohit will report back to an Army unit soon after he walks out of jail, but will be remain under "open arrest" till his suspension is revoked. This means he will be confined to a particular area in his unit, not move around freely and will be under watch, Army sources said.

As per the rules, he will be required to wear the uniform but may be permitted to wear plain clothes.

"In case his suspension is revoked, these restrictions will not apply," an Army source said.

According to Defence Service Regulations (DSRs), a suspended officer is placed under the same restrictions as an officer under open arrest.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Purohit, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He has been in jail for more than eight years.

The Army will study the bail order and decide the future course of action. "After all the scrutiny and legal advice, a decision will be taken on his suspension — whether or not to revoke it," a source said.

Purohit was arrested in January 2009 for his alleged involvement in the blast that killed seven people. The Muslim-majority town was targeted by Hindu outfit Abhinav Bharat.

Purohit was posted with a liaison unit of the Army, carrying out intelligence operations when he was arrested. He had maintained that his seniors were aware of his acts as he infiltrated terror outfits as part of a mission. Purohit had last year written to the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar that he was implicated and robbed of his honour, rank and dignity.

Soon after his suspension, his pay and allowance were restricted to 25 per cent but he challenged this in the Armed Forces Tribunal that ordered 75 per cent of his salary to be paid.

While granting bail to him, the SC pointed out that the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) differed with the earlier probe findings of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. The NIA had opposed his bail plea, saying there is still enough evidence to prove his role.