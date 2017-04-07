LS bypoll: Holiday in Srinagar, Anantnag LS constituencies on

The Jammu and Kashmir government today declared a holiday on April 9 and 12 in the areas falling under Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies to allow people to cast their votes in the bypolls to the seats.

According to an government order, issued by the General Administration Department on the instructions of Election Commission, the polling days of April 9, 2017, and April 12, 2017 would be granted paid holidays to the government employees, the semi-government employees and industrial workers in the areas falling within the jurisdictions of 2-Srinagar and 3-Anantnag parliamentary constituencies respectively.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)