Lookout notice against Chidambaram Jr stayed by HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Centre against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti and four others over a corruption case filed by the CBI.

Justice M Duraiswamy stayed the LOC when the petitions filed by Karti and others seeking to quash the circular came up for hearing. The judge directed the Centre to file its counter by September 4. Others who got interim relief are Karti's associates CBN Reddy, Ravi Viswanathan, Mohanan Rajesh, and S Baskar Raman.

The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration under the Union Home Ministry issued the circular against Karti Chidambaram on June 16, 2017, and against others on July 18, 2017. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister in 2007.