Locals demanding closure of liquor shop, break bottles

A day after a group of women set fire to a liquor vend in Noida, locals in Suthiana village here today held a protest demanding closure of a liquor shop here and damaged the bottles, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Echotech 3 Police Station against those involved in the ruckus, DSP Rakesh Kumar said.

"In Noida, police have arrested eight persons setting the liquor shop on fire in Baraula," DSP Sandeep Singh said.

Noida SSP Dharmindra Singh said, "SHOs have been directed to check such incidents against liquor shops in their areas.

Nobody will be allowed to take law in his/her hands and create law and order problem. If any such incident takes place, strict action will be taken against chowk in-charges and SHOs."

A group of women yesterday had set a liquor shop on fire at Baraula while staging a protest demanding a ban on alcohol in Uttar Pradesh.

