LOCAL FORECAST FOR CHENNAI CITY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD:

Rain or thundershowers likely to occur in some areas during evening or night.

FOR NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be generally

cloudy. Rain or

thundershowers likely to occur in some areas during evening or

night. Maximum and

Minimum temperature is likely to be around 39 and 30 deg

Celsius respectively.

FOR NEXT 48 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be generally

cloudy. Rain or

thundershowers likely to occur in some areas during evening or

night. Maximum and

Minimum temperature is likely to be around 39 and 30 deg

Celsius respectively.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)