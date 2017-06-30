LOCAL FORECAST FOR CHENNAI CITY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD:

Rain or thundershowers likely to occur in some areas during evening or night.
FOR NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be generally
cloudy. Rain or
thundershowers likely to occur in some areas during evening or
night. Maximum and
Minimum temperature is likely to be around 39 and 30 deg
Celsius respectively.
