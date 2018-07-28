Local BJP leader hacked to death in Bengal, party blames 'Trinamool goons'

A local BJP leader in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Mandir Bazar area of the district, police said today.

Shaktipada Sardar (45), the secretary of BJP Mandal committee of Mandira Bazar-Dhanurhat area was returning home last night when miscreants attacked him with sharp weapon and left him bleeding on the road, they said.

The local people spotted Sardar lying on the road and rushed him to Diamond Harbour Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, the hospital referred him to a hospital in Kolkata. However, Sardar died while being taken to a hospital in Kolkata, they said.

Police said they have started an investigation into the matter.

The Bengal BJP took to Twitter and alleged that Sardar was killed by Trinamool Congress goons. ‘Sardar, age 45, murdered by TMC goons in South 24 Parganas. Reason: BJP won this block in panchayat election, and he was punished for ensuring BJP’s victory. This is continuation of panchayat poll violence as process for panchayat board has just begun,’ the party said on the micro-blogging site.

The Trinamool Congressm, however, has denied the BJP allegations.

This is not the first time that a BJP worker has been targeted in Bengal. Earlier, on May 31st, a BJP worker's body was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur, West Bengal. Etched on Trilochan Mahato's shirt was an ominous message, "now face the consequence of doing BJP at the age of 18". Mahato's family had lodged complaint against six people who had a tiff with him after panchayat poll results. His family had alleged that TMC workers have killed him. However, ruling party had denied all allegations.

Amit Shah tweeted to express condolence. In his tweets, Shah said the life of young BJP worker, Trilochan Mahato, was "taken under the state's patronage" because his ideology was different from that of "state-sponsored goons".

Days later, another BJP worker was found hanging from by a pole in Dabha village of Purulia's Balarampur on June 2nd. West Bengal BJP Twitter handle had posted a video, alleging that TMC was behind this heinous crime. The party had alleged that TMC has murdered Dulal Kumar to make Purulia district BJP free. According to media reports, police are also investigating the suicide angle in connection with Dulal's death.