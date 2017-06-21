Loan waiver can't be a permanent solution: Dr MS Swaminathan

Loan waiver may be a temporary necessity to revive farming, but it should not become the sole solution to our agricultural problems.

Noted agriculture scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, who headed the National Commission on Farmers, has emphasised the need for a concerted action by the Centre and states to address the problems being faced by the agriculture sector in the country. He says that a loan waiver may a temporary necessity but it can certainly not be a permanent solution. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Dr Swaminathan speaks on a number of issues. Excerpts:

On his recommendations

The main recommendations are contained in the National Policy for Farmers (NPF), which is available on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture. The main recommendation is to improve economic viability of farming and increase the net income of farmers. We need to orient farmers towards this goal. Also, we must ensure a technological transformation of rural professions, so as to attract and retain youth in farming.

What's fuelling the agriculture crisis?

The continuous crisis in agriculture is largely because of climatic and economic factors. In the area of economics, the input-output pricing, and export-import policies have not been given the attention they deserve. On the technological side, there are controversies over the use of technologies such as genetic modification of crops. We need a regulatory system which inspires public, political and professional confidence.

Changes since 2006

The major changes in the agriculture sector since 2006 relate to climatic factors leading to more severe droughts and market factors where the cost-risk and return structure of farming has not been fully taken into account.

Loan waivers

Loan waiver may be a temporary necessity to revive farming, but it should not become the sole solution to our agricultural problems. Some of the measures enumerated in the National Commission on Farmers to tackle the problem of suicides are: provide affordable health insurance and revitalise primary healthcare centres and extend the National Rural Health Mission to suicide hotspot locations on a priority basis.

What needs to be done

The structural measures relate to achieving a synergy between technology and public policy. Public policy should include adequate attention with reference to pricing, procurement and public distribution. Also, the social prestige of farmers and farming should be enhanced. At the moment, it is low as is clear from the fact that farmers' hard work is seldom recognised. It should be appreciated through recognitions such as Padma awards.

Centre-state cooperation

A concerted action by the Centre and the states is the only way forward to solve farmers' problems. Blame game will not help.

Food consumption trends

There is an increasing trend of consumption of fruits and vegetables as well as milk, eggs and other animal products. The growth rate in this sector is higher than that in the staple crops sector. This is good from the nutrition point of view. Also, this promotes integrated production systems of crop-livestock, which can enhance the income of the farmers.