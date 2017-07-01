Live wire hanging from electric pole claims two lives

Two young boys were electrocuted today when they accidentally touched a live wire in the Madhukarpur village under Hathigava police station area here, the police said.

The boys Rishabh (10) and Ritesh (8) were playing outside their house when they accidental touched a live wire hanging from an electric pole, they said.

Both received serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead, police officials said, adding that the bodies had been sent for post mortem.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)