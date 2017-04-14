Live-in couple arrested in minor's kidnapping, rape case

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested in a case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl, the police said today.

Three of the accused were arrested in February but the 25-year-old woman and her live-in partner were absconding since then, DCP (Southeast) Romil Baaniya said.

They allegedly used to lure girls on the pretext of providing them a good job and future, and then sell them off, police said.

According to police, the victim had arrived here from Chhattisgarh after a minor fight with her parents.

At the New Delhi Railway Station, she met the accused who assured her that he would help her get a good job and find a match for her.

Later, he allegedly raped her with the help of the woman accused, they said, adding when the victim resisted, she was locked in a room.

The couple then sold her for Rs 70,000 to one Pappu Yadav so that he could marry the minor, who lived with him in Faridabad for about two months.

The victim was allegedly physically and mentally tortured by Yadav. She somehow managed to escape and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, where she met the woman who gave her a spiked drink, police said.

When the girl fell semi-conscious, the woman handed her to a 22-year-old man, who raped her near the railway station and paid the sum to the woman.

The victim somehow managed to escape and was noticed by a BSF personnel who made a call to women's helpline at 181 and she was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women.

Three of the accused were arrested but the accused couple had left their rented accommodation in Sarai Kale Khan and were absconding since then, said Baaniya.

On April 11, they were arrested following a tip-off from near Sarai Kale Khan.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they had lured another victim in the same way and then sold her off. We have started searching for the girl," said the officer.

Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded to two-days police custody.

