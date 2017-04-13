Littipara bypoll: JMM defeats BJP,CM committed to develop area

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today retained Littipara (ST) Assembly seat in Jharkhand by defeating BJP by 12,900 votes.

The JMM candidate, Simon Marandi, polled 65,551 votes against 52,551 votes polled by BJP's Hemlal Murmu.

Kistu Soren of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) secured the third position.

Congratulating the JMM for its victory, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that irrespective of the by-poll results, he was committed to develop Littipara and the entire Santhal Pargana region.

Das pledged that he would develop Littipara, which is among the most backward places in the country, an official release said.

Thanking the people of Littipara, especially BJP workers, Das said, the BJP has performed better in the seat in comparison to 2014 Assembly elections.

"Votes polled by the party and its vote percentage have increased," the CM said.

` "BJP workers are behind this achievement", he added.

Ten candidates had contested the by-poll from the seat, which fell vacant following the death of JMM MLA Anil Murmu early this year.

