Liquor addict dies at rehabilitation centre, kin cries foul

A 36-year-old man today died under mysterious circumstances at a rehabilitation centre in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, the police said.

The deceased, Rajesh Gupta, was admitted to the rehabilitation centre by his father as he was addicted to alcohol. According to the police, Gupta died prima facie because of a delay in taking him to the centre for treatment.

However, the family members of the deceased have accused the rehabilitation centre of negligence.

The body was sent for a post-mortem, the police said, adding that an initial probe suggested that Gupta used to have epileptic fits, which could have led to his death.

The deceased was addicted to alcohol since childhood, the police said, adding that his wife had left him because of his addiction and his father got him admitted to the rehabilitation centre around 10 days ago.

The centre had reportedly informed Gupta's relatives about his deteriorating condition, but even as the family members were mulling to shift him to a hospital, he died today, the police said.

