Light to moderate rains in Raj as southwest monsoon advances

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at many places in Rajasthan, as the advancing southwest Monsoon has brought the much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

Mount Abu recorded a maximum of 67.2 mm rains followed by Vanasthali which received 36.2 mm rains till morning since yesterday.

Barmer, Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Sriganganagar recorded 35.2, 29, 28.4, 15.7 and 12.2 mm rains while several other areas also recorded below 12 mm rains during this period, according to MeT department here.

Few areas in Pali, Sikar and other nearby areas suffered water-logging due to incessant rainfall.

However, no untoward incident was reported in the state.

"All the district collectors have been issued directions to start relief works as and where required. All the district collectors have contingency plans with them and any situation will be dealt accordingly," Hemant Kumar Gera, Secretary- disaster management and relief department said.

The MeT department said that the monsoon is likely to cover the entire desert state over the next couple of days.

The department has also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rains at isolated places in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Jaipur and Nagaur district over the next few hours.

