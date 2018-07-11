Lift Kara De: Pune man 'raises' his bungalow with 200 jacks to avoid rain and drainage water

Can you ever imagine your house being lifted to avoid rainwaters during monsoon? Well, this has happened in reality in Maharashtra's Pune city.

Fed-up of rain and drainage water entering into his house, Shivkumar Aiyar, a resident of Pune's Wanawadi decided to use the latest technology to give his house a lift.

Nearly 2,200 square feet 'Bhardwaj bungalow' has been lifted by two and a half feet above the ground level with the help of 200 jacks. The bungalow will be lifted by four feet during the process.

When Aiyar built the bungalow in the year 2000, it was parallel to the road. However, with the increase in the height of the parallel road, rain and drainage water started entering in the bungalow. To get rid of the problem, Aiyar started looking for options and finally, he heaved a sigh of relief when he got to know about the new technology to lift the structure.

"Earlier, the road was parallel to my house, but over the period of time, the height of the road was increased, due to which rain and drainage water would enter my house. Therefore, I decided to opt for this technology," Aiyar told Zee24Taas.

Balwan Sisodia, the contractor said that it is a very safe technology. "So far no such untoward incident has happened. There is no risk factor," he said.

There have been some cases in the country where such experiments have been done. But the lifting of a structure is happening for the first time in Maharashtra.

Aiyar, after researching and deliberating selected Haryana based Sisodiya House Lifting Company which undertaken lifting work.

Once the structure is raised, the gap would be filled with bricks, boulders and concrete mixtures to give it a new foundation.