Liezietsu hopes Naga political problem will be settled soon

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu today expressed hope that an acceptable settlement to the protracted Naga political problem will be arrived at soon leading the state to progress and development.

Due to the prolonged Naga political problem, many developmental activities have been stalled in the state, the chief minister said.

Liezietsu was interacting with a visiting team of 20 IPS probationers and two faculty members from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

He said the Naga political issue is a national problem and the Prime Minister is doing his best to arrive at a solution.

"We are talking to the outfits in a truthful way in order to move towards a solution," the chief minister said.

Replying to queries, Liezietsu said the main purpose of education is to make a person a good individual.

On tourism, the chief minister said the state government is trying to improve tourism infrastructure as Nagaland has enormous potential in the tourism sector.

During the interaction, the chief minister told the probationers that though the country advocates non-violence, yet it cannot remain unprepared.

The delegation consisted of police trainee officers from Bhutan and Maldives.

