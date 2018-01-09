LGBTQ community hails Supreme Court move

As the Supreme Court on Monday decided to re-examine the 2013 decision on Section 377 that criminalised gay sex, Twitter erupted with supportive reactions, most of them hailing the new move. Celebrities, famous advocates, film makers, political leaders were among those who rallied their support behind the LGBTQ community.

Ashish Khetan, senior member of Aam Aadmi Party tweeted, "It's heartening to see SC deciding to revisit its earlier verdict on Sec 377-- an archaic section which violates fundamental rights. Waiting for the day SC relooks at its verdict on criminal defamation, again an anachronistic provision that should have no place in modern India." In similar vein, his contemporary and national spokesperson of Congress, Sanjay Jha also wrote in favour of decriminalising Section 377 on his Twitter handle. "#Section377 must go. It is antediluvian, an anachronism in our modern times," Jha said.

Former solicitor general of India and senior lawyer Harish Salve prophesied that Section 377 will eventually be done away with. In a statement given on Monday afternoon, he said, "It is dead after the nine-judge bench which has said all these are dimensions of Right to Privacy. It will formally be struck down. It will be done very soon." Actor and award winning film-maker whose work has focused heavily on LGBTQ, Nakshatra Bagwe tweeted, " #Section377 SC to reconsider their previous decision! Hoping for a positive outcome this time around. We have lost enough lives with the fear, frustration of not being able to show our true colors. Now No Going Back!

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Union minister Subramaniam Swamy ruffled a lot of feathers when he supported in favour of Section 377. Swamy said, "As long as they don't celebrate it, don't flaunt it, don't create gay bars to select partners it's not a problem. In their privacy what they do, nobody can invade but if you flaunt it, it has to be punished and therefore there has to be Section377 of the IPC."