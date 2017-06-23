LG approves Pragati Maidan underpass, other urban infra projs

Delhi is set to witness a major infrastructure upgrade as key projects such as underground tunnel through Pragati Maidan, signal-free corridor from Modi Mill flyover to the IIT Delhi, and extension of the Ashram flyover were approved today by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

The decision was taken by the Lt Governor after chairing the 54th Governing Body Meeting of the Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) or UTTIPEC, at the Raj Niwas here.

He also emphasised that these projects must see time- bound implementation on the ground so that there are no time and cost overruns. The L-G also stressed on giving importance to pedestrians and cyclists in the plan.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), principal secretary (PWD), Secretary-cum- Commissioner (Transport) of Delhi government, Chief Architect (DMRC), besides senior officials from the DDA.

The UTTIPEC is the planning body of the DDA. The Lt Governor is the chairman of the DDA.

The underground tunnel, proposed to be made through ITPO's Pragati Maidan will connect Mathura Road to Ring Road.

The project includes underground U-turns on Mathura Road.

"Construction of two underpasses on the Outer Ring Road between Gopalpur Red light and Jagatpur Bridge to facilitate the right turning of light motor vehicles coming from Wazirabad side and going towards Jagatpur village was also approved," a senior official said.

Short term plan to decongest the Najafgarh area that includes one way traffic circulation around Phirni road along with Non Motorized Vehicles (NMV) lanes was also accorded approval.

"Other projects approved today include corridor development plan of GT Road from Old Yamuna Bridge to Apsara Border including, doubling of existing Seelampur flyover.

Proposal also includes a two-way flyover on Shastri Park junction along with two clover-leaves to decongest the Shastri Park junction," he said.

Extension of existing Ashram flyover upto DND/Ring Road to facilitate right turning movement for traffic coming from Kilokari village towards Lajpat Nagar side was also given a nod.

"Provision of stack parkings in place of brick-and-mortar parking complexes, street furniture, landscaping etc which can leverage the latest technology as well as enhance the beautification of the roads were also emphasised upon," the official added.

The Lt Governor also approved the proposal of grade separators on the Outer Ring Road that includes connecting existing Modi Mill flyover with existing Kalkaji flyover.

Doubling of Savitri Cinema flyover, two-way flyover on Malviya Nagar junction and proposal of underpass along Marginal bund road on its intersection with Wazirabad road was also given a green signal.

Underground pedestrian connectivity from Kidwai Nagar GPRA towards Delhi Haat side across Aurobindo Marg, and multi -modal integration of the six existing metro stations i.e.

Shastri Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Dwarka Mor, Nehru Place to provide the last mile connectivity for pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles, were also given a go- ahead by the Governing Body of the UTTIPEC.

