Let's not forget the 'chill' within Chhillar: Miss World Manushi Chhillar reacts to Shashi Tharoor's tweet

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is on cloud nine. She won the crown for India 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title and no controversy can ruin her mood. So after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor apologised on social media for mocking at the government's demonetisation decision while applauding Manushi Chhillar who won Miss World crown this week, the crowned beauty also had an epic reply to Tharoor's comment.

While Tharoor mentioned Chillar as 'loose change', Manushi played it cool by saying 'Let's not forget the 'chill' within Chhillar'.

This Haryana girl took to Twitter and wrote, "A girl who has just won the World isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. 'Chillar' talk is just small change - let's not forget the 'chill' within Chhillar."

Referring to Chhillar's achievement Shashi Tharoor initially wrote on Twitter, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!" However, Tharoor was quick to apologise after being slammed on social media.

His tweet read: "Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! (sic)."

The National Commission of Women (NCW) had also said it will summon the Congress leader for his 'derogatory and degrading' tweet on newly-crowned Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

A series of tweets by NCW read, "NCW condemn the tweet of @INCIndia leader @ShashiTharoor. He degraded the achievement of daughter of #haryana and #India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately. NCWIndia will summon Shashi Tharoor to commission on his derogatory tweet."

Bharatiya Janata Party also accused Tharoor of "demeaning" a Haryana subname.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, "Is it real tweet of Sh Tharoor? This is ridiculing the great achievement of Ms Chhillar! Repeat of "Cattle Class" comment? Should apologise demeaning a Haryana Surname!"

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman Anupam Kher called Tharoor a "fool" and asked why his standard had gone so low.

"Wise men speak because they have something to say; Fools because they have to say something." Best wishes on #InternationalMensDay.:)," Kher further tweeted.