Lashkar's dreaded commander Naveed Jutt among 3 identified as Shujaat Bukhaari's killers

In a major breakthrough in the sensational Shujaat Bukhaari murder case, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has identified all three terrorists, including a Pakistani, who killed the veteran Kashmiri journalist and his two security officers on June 14, sources said on Wednesday.

Two of the terrorists are local Kashmiri cadres of Lashkar-e-Tioba (LeT), while the third one has been identified as Pakistani national Naveed Jutt, the sources said.

The then editor-in-chief of The Rising Kashmir was leaving for an Iftar party at his home when the gunmen fired indiscriminately at his vehicle outside his office at Mushtaq Enclave in Press Colony of Srinagar’s Partap Park. He along with two personal security officers (PSOs) suffered grievous wounds. The three were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

A dreaded Pakistani LeT commander, who had confessed to having met the 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab in a training camp in Pakistan, Jutt had pulled off a dramatic escape from Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital after his associates shot dead two policemen accompanying him for a medical checkup and investigations on February 6.

After scanning CCTV footage, which showed three men – one wearing a helmet, another wearing a mask and the third one hiding his face -- riding a motorbike, the police zeroed in on them. The terrorist hiding his face has been identified as Naveed Jutt.

Officially, the J&K Police is tight-lipped over the identification, saying the investigation is still on. “Some sections of the media is running a story related to the Press Enclave terror incident in Srinagar. It is to clarify that the police has so far not released any press release pertaining to the investigation. We seek the cooperation of the media for this”, tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Zubair Qayoom of Saderbal on Srinagar outskirts, who was caught on camera while snatching the pistol from one of the two PSOs, has already been arrested by the police.

The police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, VK Birdi, to investigate the case.