Landslide kills 2 labourers, 3 die of lightning strike

Two labourers were killed by a landslide in a hill Guwahati today, while three others died of lightning strikes across the state, police said.

The landslide triggered by heavy rainfall since one week here caused a huge chunk of earth to come down the hill and fall on the two labourers engaged by a private school for cutting earth in Bonda area.

Policemen and rescue workers pulled out bodies of the two workers identified as Saifuddin and Rahimuddin hailing from Alamganj in Dhubri district of Assam respectively.

Meanwhile, three persons including a woman were killed and as many injured in lightning strike in various parts of the state yesterday, police said.

The deceased belonged to Hailakandi, Bangaigaon and Karimganj districts.

Two persons injured in lightning strike were from Hailakandi district and the third one from Bongaigaon district, police said.

