Land allotted for expansion of Sterlite Copper plant cancelled by TN govt

A day after the Tamil Nadu govt ordered the permanent closure of the Sterlite Copper plant, the State Industries Promotion Corporation has cancelled the allocation of land for its expansion too. Sustained public agitation over pollution concerns has been cited as the reason for cancellation of the proposed plant at Thoothukudi. The official note says that the decision has been taken in 'larger public interest'.

Six days after 13 people died in the police-firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered permanent closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant in Thoothukudi budging to public pressure. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after the family members of the 13 firing victims refused to accept the bodies till the government issued an order to close the polluting smelter plant permanently.

"Under sections, 18 (1) (b) of the Water Act, 1974 in the larger public interest, the government endorses the closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently," said the order issued by MD Nasimmudddin, principal secretary, environment and forest department.

The GO (Ms) No 72 dated May 28 said it was brought to the notice of the government that the TNPCB did not renew the consent to operate to MS Vedanta Limited, Copper Smelter Plant, SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Thoothukudi in its order dated April 9, 2018. "Subsequently, on May 23, TNPCB has also issued directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit. The power supply has been disconnected on May 24," it said.

Sterlite is likely to challenge the order in the court as it has already announced its plan to move the court against the TNPCB order dated May 23.

Palaniswami issued a statement saying that his government respects the sentiment of the people, and has decided to close down the Sterlite plant permanently with immediate effect. The government's move comes a day before the commencement of the State Assembly session.

With inputs from G Jagannath