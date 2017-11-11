Lalu Prasad Yadav hints Tejashwi will be RJD's 2020 CM candidate, backtracks

Tejashwi has already served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar in the Mahagathbandhan government

On Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav theoretically handed over his political legacy to his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, when he hinted that he will be naming him as the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

Interacting with media, Lalu lauded Tejashwi's leadership and said, "He is better than others in leadership skills and we will fight the 2020 Assembly election under him." He added that Tejashwi is a popular leader and it was time to bring the youth forward.

Tejashwi has already served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar in the Mahagathbandhan government, before it disintegrated in July this year. Presently, the 28-year-old is the leader of the Opposition in Bihar legislative Assembly, where his party has a maximum 80 MLAs.

Lalu was replying to queries on comments made by recently re-elected state RJD chief Ram Chandra Purve, who said, "The RJD will form the next government in Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi." Lalu added to that and said, "Tejashwi speaks better than most of us and has the ability to lead. And I am not saying that just because he is my son."

However, Lalu's statement triggered notes of discord within the party with senior leaders like party vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and former Bihar finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui claiming that it was too early to declare who would lead the party in the next polls. "No decision has been taken yet. Purbe may have expressed his personal sentiments," they said.

Following their statement, Lalu too rephrased his statement saying, "There is a lot of time for the election. The CM face will be decided by the party when the time comes."