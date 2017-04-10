Lalu calls soil scam charge a political conspiracy

A controversy had kicked off when BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleged on April 4, that soil worth Rs 90 lakh from a Patna mall under-construction, had been bought by Patna zoo without any tender

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, for the first time on Sunday, countered the charges made against him and his family members in the supposed multi-crore soil-cum-mall scam, and asserted that the "baseless allegations" were an attempt by the BJP to demolish the Opposition across the country.

Lalu cited the examples of BSP chief Mayawati, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to argue his case. "Such things are being done against all Opposition leaders under a well planned political conspiracy to tarnish their image," he said.

